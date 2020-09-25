Gardaí seize over 6,000 suspected counterfeit items as part of Europe-wide operation

Gardaí have seized 6,340 suspected counterfeit or copyrighted items as part of Operation Aphrodite following searches in Dublin, Waterford, Tipperary, Mayo and Laois.

Among the items seized were computer batteries and accessories, phone parts and accessories, clothing and illicit set top boxes.

Two of the searches carried out targeted wholesale level distributers and identified 4,200 websites selling copyrighted items across the EU and beyond.

The operation involving An Garda Síochána and the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) is part of a Europe-wide investigation co-ordinated by Europol targeting intellectual property rights infringement,

In Ireland, the investigation involved targeting the online sale and advertising of illicit television products.

Gardaí carried out 14 individual investigations resulting in the seizure of the counterfeit and copyrighted goods, with files now being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.