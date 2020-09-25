‘It was always a dream of mine to write a musical’

In an exclusive interview with The Nationalist, country music star Michael English talks about his new single, life during lockdown and settling into his new home in Naas

By Conor Forrest

COUNTRY music star Michael English, originally from Castledermot and now living in Naas, has launched a new single titled Please say one for me.

It’s a song that is very relevant in these challenging times but, in fact, he had penned it before the lockdown. Michael said it has “a traditional country sound”. Its message is one of people looking out for one another, as the lyrics ‘when you say your prayers, please say one for me’ might suggest.

“I didn’t want to mention or relate to anything Covid in the song because I had another single that I released a couple of months ago called Come sing with me directed at the silent heroes, the people that are helping everybody through the pandemic. So in this one I didn’t want to dwell on it; people have heard an awful lot about Covid,” he added.

Michael, one of our most popular country stars, packs out venues across Ireland and Britain for both concerts and dances. The Castledermot man and his talented band are renowned for their energetic performances and Michael’s superb piano playing has earned him accolades including ‘Entertainer of the Year’ and ‘Songwriter of the Year’.

But this year has been a rather unusual one: as many others in the music industry have experienced, Covid-19 has thrown a major spanner in the works.

“We were really busy for the last six years – I would be playing five and six nights a week,” he said. “We were in Mexico, we came back from Mexico to Ireland for about ten days, we went to Scotland then and the whole lockdown thing happened while we were in Scotland. We were in Inverness and we decided to come home. That was on 15 March, and really we haven’t played since.”

Michael noted that “the music business seems to be one of the hardest hit” but he is hopeful that it will all return to some form of normality. “Concerts are one thing and we can maybe social distance in a theatre and cut down on the crowds, but dancing I suppose is the same as asking somebody to hug somebody else, so that’s probably one of the last things to come back. But I am hopeful that it will return,” he said.

“When you compare livelihoods which have been unfortunately lost, when you compare that with life in general and in particular the loss of life and the loss of wellbeing and health and mental health … there’s so many strands to this whole Covid situation that sometimes you might be worried about your career, you might be worried about what will happen. But when you think of what has happened to other people, it puts it all into perspective.”

One knock-on effect of the pandemic is that Michael’s new musical ***Who dares to dream***, written with Irish playwright Tommy Marren, had to be rescheduled to 2021.

Michael has always had a huge passion for musical theatre and it has always been a dream of his to write a musical. The stage show is set in Ireland and England in the 1960s and tells the story of Joey McCann (Michael), who dreams of becoming a music star. Torn between his dream and that of his father, who wants him to continue with the family tradition of making shoes, Joey decides to head to England, where he faces a series of challenges that threaten his ambitions of ending up in the bright lights of show business. Unsurprisingly, the two-hour show features a spectacular musical score!

Michael explained that it took a year to write and they had everything ready to go.

“The set was built, it was brought over to Ireland three weeks before the lockdown,” he said. “That period when I came back from Mexico for the ten days and played in Ireland, we did all the final dress rehearsals then, so that would have been two weeks before it was due to start … and then I went to Scotland.

“The musical was to start on 3 April and unfortunately it was all cancelled, postponed until next year. The funny thing about it was that most of the venues were sold out and people were … they took us by surprise because they’d never seen this musical, they’d never heard a song from it, they hadn’t seen the story, they hadn’t seen the set, they didn’t know what to expect, and still they bought the tickets.”

He added that “to write a brand-new musical is a daunting task” and that “it was always a dream of mine to do it”.

Michael is living in Naas, having moved there in December. He describes it as a “great town, lovely town, and great neighbours, great people” and said he has made great friends so far.

He said “the fact that I moved into a new house was a bit of a novelty during the lockdown because I hadn’t spent much time in it”. He occupied himself with things like planting grass, a hedge and shrubbery and painting the outside wall. “I have to say, the first couple of weeks I actually enjoyed it because it was the first break that we’d ever had,” he said. “But I’m eager to get back now.

“I have two elderly parents and my mam’s health – everybody that follows me knows probably – hasn’t been the best for a while, even though she’s in great form, so it was great to be able to cook for them and bring them down dinners. My sisters had been doing that down through the years and I was always away touring and, you know, it’s nice to be able to do a bit of that now as well.”

As for the path ahead, through times that remain uncertain, Michael explained that he’s writing and fine-tuning his craft.

“I’m a firm believer that you’re always learning and the man or woman who stops learning might as well give it up, I think. I’ve always had that attitude that you can always be better than you are … I don’t do anything else, so I’ll be fine-tuning and honing the craft for the foreseeable future.”