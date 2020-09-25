Recent Carlow deaths

Friday, September 25, 2020

Frank Corden of Oak Park Road (Retired Irish Sugar R&D) died peacefully on 24 September in the loving care of the District Hospital. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Catherine, Bryan, Fiona, Richard and the late Andrew. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughters, brother Jimmy, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 9 grandchildren, great-grandchild, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday morning at 11am for family and close friends in The Church of the Holy Family, Askea, followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to the Friends of the District Hospital.

