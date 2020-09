Gardaí in Carlow yesterday carried out a search on a house resulting in the seizure of €1,800 of cannabis and €600 of amphetamine. Cash and other paraphernalia consistent with the sale and supply of drugs were also seized. The investigation is ongoing.

Another search under warrant was carried out in Carlow on Thursday and €3,500 of cocaine and a quantity of cannabis were seized, along with other drug paraphernalia. The suspect was arrested and court proceedings have begun.