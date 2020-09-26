Carlow’s resident associations praised for their work

By Suzanne Pender

A TOTAL of 55 community groups and residential associations in Carlow town will share €16,000 as part of the council’s 2020 environmental grant scheme.

Carlow Tidy Towns received the largest portion – €1,600 – with amounts between €200 and €400 given to the other 54 groups.

At last Thursday’s meeting of Carlow Municipal District Cllr Fintan Phelan remarked that €200 or €300 groups receive “goes an awful long way” and thanks all the groups for their incredible efforts.

“We really appreciate all that the community groups do and how well they have worked in the pandemic. We are so fortunate to have the groups we have and the great work they are doing,” he said.

Mentioned was also made of the Highfield estate at Dublin Road, which a number of councillors’ had visited recently to see the wondering work happening there.

Cllr Andrea Dalton also thanked the residential associations and community groups, who “dedicate so much of their own time to look after their estate”.

“Their work is phenomenal,” added cllr Dalton.