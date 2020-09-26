Covid-19: Checkpoints in place as Donegal enters Level Three

Since midnight Co Donegal has moved into Level Three Covid-19 restrictions in response to rising case numbers.

It came after the county overtook Dublin as the area with the highest infection rate per 100,000 people at 148.2. Dublin currently stands at 145 cases per 100,000 of population.

Donegal is the fifth county to face temporary localised restrictions and the second, after Dublin, to enter Level three.

Under the new rules, residents will not be allowed leave the county unless absolutely necessary.

Under Operation Fanacht Garda checkpoints are in place across the county and gardaí will cooperate with the PSNI at certain cross-border locations.

Gardaí will also be on patrol in key areas of neighbouring Sligo and Leitrim.

There is also a ban on indoor dining, further limits on the number of spectators allowed at sporting events and strict limits on the numbers that can gather indoors and outdoors.

The numbers allowed at weddings and funerals will be reduced to 25, however, that won’t take effect until Monday.

Unlike Dublin however wet pubs will be allowed to stay open but only for outdoor service to a maximum of 15 people.

The new restrictions will apply until October 16th.