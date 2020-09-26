Covid-19: Five deaths and 248 additional cases

The Department of Health has recorded 248 additional cases of Covid-19 and five additional deaths from the virus.

Of today’s figures, 132 were male, 115 were female and 67 per cent were under 45 years of age.

104 cases were recorded in Dublin, 37 in Donegal, 36 in Cork, eight in Kildare, eight in Westmeath, six in Kilkenny, six in Laois, six in Offaly, five in Longford, five in Monaghan and five in Wexford.

The remaining 22 cases were spread across 11 other counties.

Yesterday, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said a move to Level Three restrictions is not “inevitable”, adding that individuals’ actions can stop the spread of the virus and the need for more stringent measures.

This comes as Donegal has been placed under Level Three restrictions, alongside Dublin, with Gardaí recommencing Operation Fanacht in the counties to ensure compliance with the measures.

People from both counties are being urged not to travel outside the county, with the exception of those who must travel for work, education and other essential purposes.

People from other counties are also being asked to avoid Dublin and Donegal unless essential.

Gardaí have been setting up checkpoints in the two counties and in surrounding areas to discourage people from leaving the two counties to avoid restrictions.