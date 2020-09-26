Darragh nails down his spot in competition final

By Suzanne Pender

A CABINET maker from Nurney, Co Carlow is celebrating this week, having reached the final of Screwfix Top Tradesperson 2020. Darragh Kavanagh (32) was shortlisted from over 2,500 entries and will join nine other worthy contestants to go head to head to win the coveted title.

Up for grabs is the ultimate trade bundle worth €20,000, comprised of €10,000 worth of tools, €5,000 in tech and €5,000 towards future training. The winner will also receive digital skills training and a series of bespoke one-to-one mentoring from Google to help their business stay at the top of their game online.

Darragh, who manages On Craft Interiors, which is based in Leighlinbridge, aims to impress a panel of judges with his skills and commitment to his trade during the virtual final next week. The standard of the ten finalists is incredibly high. All ten will take part in a two-day event co-hosted with Google before the winner is announced at Screwfix Live on Friday 2 October.

The bespoke event will include multiple training sessions from Google Digital Garage to upskill the finalists on how to use the internet to find new customers.

Darragh is thrilled to have reached the final stage of the competition.

“I am so proud to have reached the final of this competition, especially as it’s the first year it has been run in Ireland,” said Darragh. “I love my job and I have spent many years working incredibly hard to reach where I am today. To win would be validation for all the effort I have dedicated to making my customers happy with my work.”

During the final, Darragh will face a panel of industry-leading judges, including representatives from Screwfix, and 2019 winner Darren McGhee.