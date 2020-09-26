IT Carlow confident of attaining university status within 15 months

By Suzanne Pender

AN OBJECTIVE has been set out this week to establish the Technological University of the South East on 1 January 2022.

The chairpersons of the governing bodies and the presidents of both Institute of Technology Carlow and Waterford Institute of Technology this week announced the objective in a briefing note to business and other community leaders.

Stating that the institutes are now in the final stages of establishing the TU, the briefing note states that both institutes will apply to the minister for higher education in late spring/early summer 2021 for an order to establish the university.

That application will set in motion a series of steps, including a review by a panel of international experts and a formal decision by the minister next summer.

A period of time will then be required to prepare fully for establishment day and to appoint a president for the new university.

To support success, the institutes announced a range of structural changes to the project, including the setting up of a project office with a project executive director and the organisation of the project into seven work streams, each of which will be jointly led by a senior executive from each of the institutes.

An eighth work stream will be led by the presidents of the Students’ Unions.

Wide-ranging staff engagement will be supported and encouraged through a series of working groups in each work stream. A joint governing body steering group will oversee the project, as at present.

The briefing note ends by committing the institutes to continued interaction with the stakeholders. It states: “Our objective is that on 1 January 2022, the minister will establish the university. We have a high level of confidence that we will achieve TU status within this time. Our confidence is based upon the commitment of our staff and students, who have already contributed so much to its achievement, and to the support directly and indirectly of our most valued stakeholders.”