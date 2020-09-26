Most Carlow Covid-19 cases in east of county

THE bulk of Covid-19 cases in the county in recent weeks have been recorded in east Carlow.

New data shows that there were ten new cases of Covid-19 in the Tullow Local Electoral Area (LEA) in the two-week period between 8 and 21 September. A total of

22 cases were confirmed in the county during that time. The Bagenalstown LEA saw six cases in those 14 days.

Despite having the highest population of the three LEAs, Carlow reported fewer than five cases. The exact figure is not known but it is between zero and four.

The Tullow LEA, which takes in towns and villages such as Tullow, Clonegal, Ballon, Rathvilly and Myshall, was the highest in the county but compares favourably when you examine the national picture.

The rate of cases in the Tullow LEA per 100,000 of population was 53.6, well below the national average of 70.7.

The trend of new cases in Co Carlow has been positive in recent days, with only nine new cases in the county in the last seven days.

Looking at the border areas, six cases were recorded in the Graiguecullen Portarlington LEA in Laois between 8 and 21 September.

There were eight cases in the Athy LEA, which contains Castledermot, and six cases in the Baltinglass LEA in Wicklow. Looking at the Wexford border, there were eight cases in the Enniscorthy LEA but fewer than five in the New Ross LEA.

There were 15 cases in the two Kilkenny LEAs that border Carlow.

These new localised figures will be updated online every Thursday on the Covid-19 data hub.