Pauline Scully: kind-hearted woman who was fortified by her deep faith

By Charlie Keegan

PAULINE Scully, Pinewood Avenue, Rathnapish, Carlow passed away peacefully at her home on Sunday evening, 9 August, having waged a long, heroic battle with serious illness, during which she was fortified by her deep well of faith.

In early 20l9, Pauline received a terminal illness diagnosis. She continued in her usual routine of life up to a matter of weeks before her death, living at home, driving to do her shopping and to attend to parish affairs.

A native of the Dromahair area of Co Leitrim, the former Pauline Leyden was an only girl and the last surviving member of her family, having been predeceased by her three brothers. The life of Pauline Scully was summarised beautifully by her son Niall during her funeral Mass in the Cathedral of the Assumption on Wednesday morning, 12 August – the cathedral being a place where Pauline found great peace and fulfilment in her life.

In his eulogy to Pauline and speaking on behalf of the Scully family, Niall said: “Our mam was born in rural Leitrim in 1934. Her dad, Patrick, a farmer and blacksmith, was married to her mam, Margaret McTiernan. She spent her early years in Leitrim with her three brothers John, Desmond and Terence.

“In the 1950s, as a young woman, Pauline moved to Dublin, taking up a job with the Irish Land Registry. She loved Dublin and would often tell us how she went to dance six nights a week while working and never being late for work. It was a stamina and sense of fun that she carried throughout her life. You just had to be in her company or at a social occasion to witness the evidence of this. She was always smiling, fully enjoying life, warm and kind-hearted. These are the sentiments that echo through the lovely words that people have so generously shared with us over the last few days.”

Niall said it was in Dublin that she met their dad Michael Scully at a dance. “Dad was a native of Borris, Co Carlow. Our dad passed in 2000 and Mam’s strength, resilience and deep faith helped her massively through those times. She was an example for us, her children.

“Mam loved the Church, its teachings and the sense of parish, friendship and community that it brought to her. Her involvement in Accord, the Grandparents’ Association, An Gairdín Beo and the parish centre were the very essence of her nature. There were the many friendships she had through that involvement, the trips to Knock, Medjugorje and the other parish outings that she loved. Being with her friends in a combined faith brought her so much joy. In recent weeks it was heartbreaking to hear her say how she missed the parish centre and her friends.”

Niall continued: “Mam rested in this beautiful cathedral last night – as she wanted, in the place in her own words she described as her home. That would have meant a huge amount to her, before her journey to every good thing that she deserves.”

“Her grandchildren meant the world to her, as she did to them,” said Niall. “As so many comments and well wishes stated, she set an example for her family in so many regards. She has passed that on to the grandchildren on all their visits to Granny P – a true gift.

“Mam, always the lady – kind-hearted, warm, stylish, elegant and smiling – all traits and characteristics that sat easily with her good nature.”

Niall concluded with these words to a loving and greatly-loved wife, mother, grandmother and sister: “Thanks for everything you have done for all of us and it’s time to go and rest now.”

Outside of her involvement in parish affairs, Pauline had sporting interests, being a follower of Liverpool soccer team and the Kilkenny hurlers, while always keeping an eye to the fortunes of her native Leitrim in football.

Bishop Denis Nulty called to the Scully family and offered prayers for Pauline.

Her remains were removed on Tuesday evening, 11 August, to the cathedral, when neighbours and friends lined the route. Fr Ruairi Ó Domhnaill, Adm, received her remains, assisted by Fr Brian Maguire, CC, who spoke of the steely determination and deep faith that Pauline displayed during her long illness.

Following Mass on Wednesday, Pauline was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery with husband Michael, Fr Ruairi reciting the final prayers at the graveside.

Pauline is mourned by her children Catherine Scully (Carlow), Michele Geoghegan (Tara Hill, Gorey, Co Wexford), Martina Young (Inch, Gorey), Ronan (Carlow) and Niall (Carlow), sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and partners Conor, Stuart, Gala, Louise and Elaine, cherished grandchildren Lúc, Sarah, Isabelle, Ciara, Laoighse, Niamh, Rebecca, Dearbhla, Ava, Alexander, Dylan, Jack and Tom, by her brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.

At the end of his eulogy, Niall read a poem about his memories of Pauline’s home place in Co Leitrim:

Gifts you gave me

I remember long summers of rural life

Westward car journeys, the hours –

when we visited as children

your children, your homeplace.

Hay cocks, milk churns, bat-filled evenings.

The long bog days.

It was a narrow road to the top bog.

The tractor pulsates a rhythm

of the passing dance hall,

the one-classroom school.

Black smoke billowing

through the morning air,

thrashing our childhood sleep.

Grass to drying hay.

Miniature funeral pyres of turf bristle

and dry in the sloping sun.

Our hands rusting as we place the smoking glows

of futures into nitrate bags.

A landscape that remains from your youth.

Black and white pictures of milky tea, slabs of butter,

a farm dog and siblings turning the year.

Gathering seasons and preserving life.

Your weathered hands are the ground beneath the woods

tall trees that pierce hopefully skywards

maybe Scots pine or Sitka Spruce.

Their lower childhood branches lost in days past.

A self protection.

Your hands mine.

It won’t drain from me as warm milk through cloth

and pasteurise the bog on that morning.

Centuries-old murky water will not sink it in their squelchy depths.

Your crafted handwriting eloquently preserves it.

And presenting through

the trees is the rusty memory the beautiful gift of it.

Still, slender, one foot aloft.

His milky white mouth turning to deceive the day.

A fox in the morning.***