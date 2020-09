Pedestrian killed after being hit by van in Cork

A pedestrian has been killed after being knocked down by a van in Co Cork.

GardaĆ­ are currently at the scene of the incident, which occurred in a car park of a sports ground in Donnybrook, Douglas at about 3.30pm.

The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene is now being examined by Forensic Collision Investigators.

GardaĆ­ are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision, or who may have any information or camera footage (including dash-cam) to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.