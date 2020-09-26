Recent Carlow deaths

Joan (Biddy) Sibbald (née Keogh), of 9 Kevin Barry Road, Ballyoliver, Rathvilly and formerly of Tullow Land, Tullow died on Saturday 26 September peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family; Beloved wife of the late Tom and loving sister of the late Kathleen, Pat and Mary; Sadly missed by her loving family Anne, Trish, Tom, Alfie, Liz, Joe, Mary, Pauline, Andy, Michael, Peter, Joan, Peg, Martina and Sharon; sisters Bud, Eileen and Liz, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 39 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private funeral for family and close friends will take place. Removal from her residence on Sunday evening at 5.30pm to St Patrick’ Church, Rathvilly, arriving for 6pm (max 50 people in church). Requiem Mass on Monday at 12.30pm with burial afterwards in Rathvilly Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Rathvilly Cemetery. Joan’s funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to the following link www.rathvillykilteganparish.ie/our-parish/webcam.

Noel Keenan of 1 Bridge St, Pollerton Road, Carlow and formerly of Easkey, Co Sligo, passed away peacefully, on 26 September 26th, 2020 at The Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Beloved husband of Madeline, much loved father of Caroline, Jackie and the late Paul and cherished grandfather of Lorcan, Sherhys, Charlotte, Aoife and Jared.

.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Mark and Larry, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11.15am, for family, neighbours and friends, in The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed from The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, online streaming service on Monday, 28 September, at 11.15am by using the following link

https://carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to the Friends of the Sacred Heart Hospital, Carlow.

Alex Grant of Ballickmoyler Road, Graiguecullen died September 25 aged 96 years in the loving care of Bernadette and Miriam and all the staff of Brookhaven Nursing Home Ballyragget. Beloved husband of the late Mary and much loved father of Ailish, Allan, Mick and Sandy. Sadly missed by his loving daughter, sons, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Jackie, Caroline and Mary, grandsons Michael, Alex and James, great-granddaughters Jennifer and Olivia, extended family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sunday at 1pm for family and close friends in St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The funeral Mass can be viewed on the Graiguecullen Parish webcam using this link https://www.mcnmedia.tv/cameras/graiguecullen-killeshin-parish-carlow

Please adhere to the Government guidelines in relation to social distancing if in attendance. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this most difficult time.

Philomena Dooley (née Walsh) of Threecastles, Co Kilkenny and Shinrone, Co. Offaly, on September 26, 2020, at Hillview Nursing Home, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Fintan, much loved mother of Marie Gardiner (Tinryland) and adored grandmother of Aoibh, Fintan and Anna.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law Pat, brother Frank, sister Maeve, sisters-in-law Margaret and Mary, brother-in-law Noel, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 2.30pm in St Mary’s Church, Shinrone, Co. Offaly, followed by burial in The New Cemetery, Shinrone, Co Offaly.

Sr Mary Dalton, Brigidine Sisters, Delany Court, Tullow, Co. Carlow peacefully, on 25th September, 2020 in the loving care of the staff in Signa Care Nursing Home, Killerig; Deeply regretted by her Brigidine Community, her sister Eilis, nieces Lenicha, Joana, Ana and Francisca, grandnephew, grandnieces, relatives, colleagues and friends.

In line with Government and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings a private Funeral for family and close friends will take place. Funeral arriving to The Church of The Most Holy Rosary, Tullow on Sunday at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

Sr. Mary’s Funeral Mass can be viewed live by logging on to www.tullowparish.ie and follow the link.