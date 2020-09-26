Singalong with The Nationalist and KCLR

By Elizabeth Lee

THE Arts Office of Carlow County Council along with Creative Ireland Carlow is delighted to present a second series of the highly successful From Carlow Streams Singalong Sessions, which continue on KCLR 96 FM this Saturday, 26 September, at 10.30pm.

The singalong is an initiative aimed towards individuals cocooning around the county who are missing social occasions and interactions. During this difficult time that requires social distancing and social isolation, we all need some means to reconnect with one another and our roots and songs and singing are a great avenue to do so.

For this partnership project, each week The Nationalist will print the lyrics of a song that we are all familiar with. And KCLR will feature the same piece sung on its Johnny Barry Show, presented by Brendan Hennessy, on Saturday nights just after 10.30pm. Singer Fiach Moriarty will invite listeners to join him in a mass singalong session. The listener/singer is also invited to participate by taking a video of themselves and their family singing along with Fiach and sending it by WhatsApp to Aileen Nolan of Creative Ireland Carlow on 087 3580224.

Aileen and her colleagues in the Arts Office are delighted to work with singer/songwriter and Carlow resident Fiach on this project, who has toured and performed extensively in Ireland and Worldwide. They are also teaming up with local man Dave Barron of www.fromcarlowstreams.ie. Dave will provide a Carlow-related song from his website, which will be featured as part of the project. ‘From Carlow Streams’ is an online resource funded through Creative Ireland Carlow, which aims to preserve and promote songs, stories and poems from and about Co Carlow. So there will be two opportunities each Saturday night to singalong!

DANNY BOY

One of the most popular ballads, Danny Boy was written in 1910 by Englishman Frederic Weatherly. Three years later, at the suggestion of his Irish-born sister-in-law, he changed the song slightly to suit the rhythm and melody of an old Irish melody, The Derry Air, said to have been composed by Rory Dall O’Cahan.

And so was born this most popular of songs. In 1918, Weatherly suggested that if sung by a man, the term ‘Danny boy’ should be changed to ‘Elly Dear’, thereby making it a gender-neutral song!

It became a popular funeral song, but in places was banned because it was not regarded as an ‘official’ funeral song. There are many theories behind the meaning of the song.

Some popular theories include a parent wishing their son to return to them before they die; a parent sending a message to a son at war or emigrating; a heartbroken lover appealing for a response. One theory even believes the words are those of a desolate gay lover. Whatever inspired Weatherly, the song has enjoyed enormous popularity.

It has been performed by many singers, including John McCormack, Jim Reeves, Mario Lanza, Bing Crosby, Eric Clapton, Elvis Presley, Tom Jones, Shane MacGowan and Frank Patterson; not many female singers there!

DANNY BOY

***Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling

From glen to glen and down the mountain side.

The summer’s gone and all the roses falling,

It’s you, it’s you must go and I must bide.

But come ye back when summer’s in the meadow,

Or when the valley’s hushed and white with snow,

It’s I’ll be here in sunshine or in shadow,

Oh, Danny boy, Oh, Danny boy, I love you so!

But when ye come, and all the flowers are dying,

If I am dead, as dead I well may be,

Ye’ll come and find the place where I am lying,

And kneel and say an Ave there for me.

And I shall hear, though soft you tread above me,

And all my grave will warmer, sweeter be,

For you will bend and tell me that you love me,

And I shall sleep in peace until you come to me!***

JOHNNY COUGHLAN

THE author of this song is unknown. It is claimed by members of the Newfoundland community to be originally theirs, but it is more likely to be a Carlow song that was brought to that country by Irish emigrants. There was much emigration from the southeast of Ireland to Newfoundland and the Barrow navigation system was much used for travel before the days of railway and modern roads.

The song deals with the themes of love, escapism and emigration to seek a better life away from poverty. A version sung by Michael Dooley can be heard on the website www.fromcarlowstreams.ie and the words are from the collector and historian Eddie McDonald.

JOHNNY COUGHLAN

As I was a walking with my love by the hand

Says she ‘Johnny Coughlan, you’re a handsome young man,

If you take this bounty and come along with me

From the sweet County Carlow strange places to see’.

She put her hand in her pocket and a shilling she drew;

‘Take this Johnny Coughlan and I hope you’ll prove true’.

When he took the money oh the bargain was made,

Fine ribbons he bought for her bonnet so gay.

‘You may go where you’ve a mind to, I’ve no one to mourn

My mother is dead and will no more return.

My father got married, a stepmother brought in

And to me she proved cruel and I’ll not call her kin’.

‘Oh, happy is the mother who ne’er reared a son,

For little did she think what hardship would come;

Not a quilt or a blanket for to cover my skin,

But an old sentry box where the tide drifted in’.

‘Farewell County Carlow and the girls that I adore,

Farewell County Carlow where the big ships do roll,

Where the small trout and salmon on the sandy banks lie

With my line and my hook for to catch them I tried’.***