Tinryland club praised for hosting Covid test centre

Saturday, September 26, 2020

Tinryland GFC club and committee members, Paddy Byrne (MD Xenon), Eamon Byrne (Health and Safety Manager SBE Group), Deirdre Tomlinson, Cliodhna and Sinead Hayden and Roisin Byrne (Bennekerry/Tinryland Ladies), Paul Broderick (Tinryland and Carlow senior footballer), Eanna Dunican (Juvenile footballer), Paddy Byrne (MD Xenon), Bernard Mullen (Chairman Tinryland GFC), Enda Dunican (sec), Jim Deane (committee), Lee Bugle (treasurer), and Michael Doran (County Board Sec) at the club grounds earlier this year when the club unveiled its Xenon Feverdefence Temperature Screening Unit Pic: michaelorourkephoto.ie

TINRYLAND GFC has been lauded for providing an “incredible service to the people of Carlow” in hosting the county’s Covid-19 test centre.

A person contacted the club to express their gratitude after they were tested for coronavirus in Tinryland.

The person described opening the grounds to the facility as an “incredible service to the people of Carlow”. The message was subsequently posted on the club’s Facebook page.

‘I’ve only ever been at Tinryland GFC for Cumann na mBunscol finals and the welcome and organisation were always super. Being able to access a centre so local for testing was a God-send. I was met by a very pleasant man at the gate and another at the access to the actual test itself. I found the test caused me to have a prolonged coughing fit and I was able to have the space to pull in and wait until this subsided and have a short road home. Thanks for what you are doing, we don’t say ‘thanks’ often enough; this is my small attempt to rectify this.’

The club was quick to act when contacted by the HSE last March to host the facility in its grounds.

It’s believed that more than 1,000 people have been tested since it originally operated in March and April and then when it reopened earlier this month.

The club is not being paid to host it, while the HSE covered expenses. Additionally, club members have donated their time and volunteered to provide stewarding and security.

Club chairperson Bernard Mullen has often downplayed the club’s efforts, saying the club has been happy to do its bit.

Responding to the message on Facebook, Bernard said: “I’m very proud of all my fellow club members and the way they go about helping out. This is not about Tinryland GFC. It’s Carlow people helping Carlow and surrounding areas. While Covid is bad, it has brought out the best in so many of us.”

