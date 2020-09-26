UL students face expulsion for parties that break Covid rules

Students at University of Limerick who organise house parties that break Covid rules could be fined or expelled.

Colleges and institutes of technology have been told to have as few students on campus as possible for the next few weeks.

But there are reports some UL students are still planning large scale parties when the new semester starts in the coming days.

Associate vice president Patrick Ryan says they’ll be trying to make sure public health guidelines are followed.

Mr Ryan said: “We have senior staff who will be out and about from Sunday evening right through the next three weeks with the student’s union, with An Garda Síochána, and any opportunity we have to promote public health safety and guidelines, we’ll be taking those opportunities.”

“If there’s problems, issues, complaints that come in to us, we’ve got mechanisms in place that we’ll be able to address and review those to make sure we can prevent as much of this as possible.”