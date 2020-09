By Suzanne Pender

Gardai are appealing for witnesses to an assault which occurred at Mill Street, Tullow at 8pm last Thursday 24 September.

A woman was assaulted by a male after she had intervened in an altercation between a couple. Gardaí have confirmed there were a number of people in the area at the time who would have witnessed the incident.

Gardaí in Tullow are appealing to anyone who may be able to assist them in the investigation of the incident to contact them at 059-9181160