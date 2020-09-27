Covid-19: 430 additional cases, no new deaths

Dublin and Donegal are now on Level Three of the Government’s Living with Covid plan, while another four counties being considered for increased restrictions. Image: PA

The Department of Health has recorded 430 additional cases of Covid-19, the highest figure recorded since the end of April.

No additional deaths have been reported.

72 per cent of today’s cases were under the age of 45, while 222 were male and 208 were female.

212 cases were recorded in Dublin, 54 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 23 in Galway, 16 in Louth, 15 in Monaghan, 12 in Clare, 12 in Meath, nine in Cavan, eight in Roscommon, seven in Wicklow, six in Limerick, five in Kildare and five in Tipperary.

The remaining 23 cases were spread across nine other counties.

Speaking earlier today, Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly said there are no plans for the National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) to call an emergency meeting this week, however he warned that could change.

“There are four counties which are being looked at very carefully and they are Cork, Galway, Louth and Wicklow,” he added.

In the North, 187 new cases of Covid-19 have been detected and no additional deaths.

In the past two days, Northern Ireland had reported record daily increases.

In a statement from the Department of Health, acting Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn said: “As we start into this new week, I am asking every household across the country to sit together this evening and make a plan to reduce the number of people you meet this week.

“We have absolutely no room for complacency. If every person, family, workplace and organisation does not play their part the situation will continue to deteriorate.

“For people who live in Donegal and Dublin remember Government advice is to work from home unless it is essential to attend in person. For people living in these and all other counties, assume that COVID-19 is circulating in your community and act accordingly.”

Earlier today, the Director of the National Virus Reference Laboratory said the Republic’s Covid-19 testing system has a maximum of one false positive for every test carried out, stressing that false positives are not driving up daily figures.

The HSE is looking at expanding it’s capacity beyond the current limit of 100,000 per week, although it has never hit that mark.

There have been 88,000 tests carried out in the last seven days nationally.

Dr Cillian De Gascun says the number of cases is being reflected in increased admissions to hospitals and deaths from the virus.

“As time goes on, we will get a more clear picture of what the real world specificity is, but we have our own real would data here and it would suggest the false positive rate is certainly not something that’s driving the pandemic in Ireland.

“It’s really important to highlight that we have people going into hospital now and the number of deaths is increasing.”