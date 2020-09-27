Gardaí appeal for information regarding reported rape in Mayo playground

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to the rape of a teenage girl in Co Mayo.

The incident is reported to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown on Saturday.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm, is asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have not released any additional information at this time as investigations are ongoing.