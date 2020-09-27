  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí appeal for information regarding reported rape in Mayo playground

Gardaí appeal for information regarding reported rape in Mayo playground

Sunday, September 27, 2020

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information in relation to the rape of a teenage girl in Co Mayo.

The incident is reported to have occurred at a playground in the Lowpark area of Charlestown on Saturday.

A forensic examination of the scene has taken place.

Anyone with information, particularly anyone who was in the vicinity of the Square and/or Lowpark areas of Charlestown between 2pm and 8pm, is asked to contact Garda in Claremorris on 094 937 2080 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Gardaí have not released any additional information at this time as investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid-19: 430 additional cases, no new deaths

Sunday, 27/09/20 - 5:50pm

Cuts to PUP payment wrong says McDonald as students’ eligibility to be considered

Sunday, 27/09/20 - 5:20pm

Republican prisoners in Portlaoise go on hunger strike in support of Palestinian doctor

Sunday, 27/09/20 - 5:10pm