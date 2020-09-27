Girl rescued from cliff ledge in Co Down

An 11-year-old girl has been rescued from a cliff at Ardglass Golf Club in Co Down.

The child slipped and fell onto a cliff ledge, with about a 30 metre drop beneath her this afternoon.

The UK Coastguard was alerted and Newcastle, Kilkeel and Portaferry Rescue Teams along with Portaferry RNLI lifeboat were sent to the scene.

They used a rope to bring her to safety to the top of the cliff and she didn’t need medical attention.

They had to return to help a member of the public who tried to climb from the foot of the cliff to help her.

