Green light for new science block and running track at IT Carlow

A MAMMOTH health science building along with a running track has been approved for IT Carlow.

Carlow County Council has granted planning permission for a new four-storey educational health science building.

The 6,133 m2 facility will be on the IT Carlow campus and partly on the footprint of the old VEC school building.

The building will be comprised of science laboratories, clinics, sports and health science spaces, including large gym labs and running track, and administration rooms with a central roof-lit social space on the upper floors and large entrance hall. The site will be accessed by an existing vehicular entrance to IT Carlow off the Kilkenny Road. The application will also include 176 bicycle parking spaces to serve the building.

The Green Road residents’ association had objected to the proposal, claiming there would be a loss of almost 38 car park bays in the project. Residents have had long-standing complaints regarding spillover parking from the institute outside their homes.