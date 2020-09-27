Jack was a man of many talents who absolutely doted on his grandchildren

By Charlie Keegan

THE Carlow town area lost a well-known and popular figure with the death at his home on Friday 4 September of Jack Brennan, Millview, Paupish.

The life of Jack Brennan was expertly summarised in a eulogy at his funeral Mass in the Church of the Holy Family, Askea on Monday morning, 7 September, by his granddaughter Eimear Ní Bhraonáin, a broadcaster and journalist. Eimear’s eulogy contained extracts from a ***Nationalist*** article on Jack and his wife Betty from December 2003.

Eimear said: “Jack Brennan had many roles in his long life. Before he was ‘Da Jack (his affectionate name within the family), his love story with ‘Nana’ Betty had started.

“Sitting in the warmth of his kitchen some years ago with Nana beside him, the two of them recalled how Miss Lennon’s Springfield House was the pride of Carlow in the 1950s. It had four bedrooms, a beautiful sitting room, a dining room, old furniture and a rich red carpet on the stairs. Betty Brennan did some housekeeping for Miss Lennon and she remembers the fine paintings on the walls and the antique furniture in the house that people had no concept of at the time.

“For years, Jack lived in the old coach house next to the mill in Paupish, where he was reared by his parents Michael and Elizabeth. Some years later, the family moved to the labourer’s cottage that was meant to be built on the Kilkenny Road, but Jack’s father Michael needed to be near Miss Lennon’s if a cow calved in the middle of the night or work needed to be done. The ‘maid of the mills’ had some pull with TDs and the house was built on Burrin Road instead.”

As he grew up, Miss Lennon began to rely on Jack. If land was to be rented, bought or sold, he would take care of business. Jack was a young boy when he worked for Miss Lennon in the 1940s and ’50s. Just after World War II ended, she bought a small Ford van. One day she pulled up at the end of Paupish Lane and told Jack to drive home. That’s how he learned to drive.

“School wasn’t an option for most youngsters when Jack was growing up, but he managed to finish primary school and progress to the Academy run by the Christian Brothers. One time, he was reluctant to tell me why he left school, but, as always, Nana helped me to get the truth out of him.

“She explained that Jack’s mother was expecting his younger brother Jimmy and Jack was dispatched to meet the midwife from the train station. He was supposed to be in school at the time. A teacher copped him passing the Christian Brothers. Nana said that Jack used, let’s just say, colourful language to tell the teacher where to go with himself as he was on a mission. He finally admitted that his father had the life frightened out of him about this nurse coming on the train from Dublin, and whatever happened, he was told to bring her home. He never went back to school after that.”

That wasn’t the first or last time that Jack found himself doing someone a favour and only getting hardship. He was at the mill one evening and a woman came along in an awful state after falling out with her husband. She needed somebody to grind five bags of corn as her cattle had to be fed in the morning.

Jack and his brother Mickey were after milking the cows and the long day’s work was over. But then their father came over and said one of them had to stay and grind the corn. Mickey left and Jack took care of the job. It took the best part of two hours to grind the corn and he left it ready for her for the morning. Mickey and him were there in the morning and she asked who had done that job for her; she opened her purse and handed Jack half a crown. Jack wanted it but didn’t want to take it … “ah, m’am, it’s alright,” he told her. So she turned to Mickey and said “that fella don’t want money”. Mickey took the money.

In 1951, Jack started a new chapter in his life with Armer Salmon, the machinery division of the Irish Sugar Company in Carlow. He remembered the mountain of beet that arrived at the factory back then by barge and by rail. He also knew if they hadn’t developed a machine to pull beet, they wouldn’t have a factory.

Eimear’s eulogy continued: “Jack was proud of his time in Armer Salmon and knew he was part of an exciting and important time in Irish farming history. He often told stories about his travels on the continent, as he put it, doing business with Arabs and describing journeys across the desert.

“He once told of a woman in England called Mrs Ripper and a trip himself and a colleague Jim Ryan went on … he said the woman bought two machines and came back to Jack saying: ‘them machines of yours is human. Me men go out today and pull five acres and the next day they pull one’.

“Jack and Betty eventually settled in Millview, Paupish on the Burrin Road and it is there that he built a ‘happy ever after’ home for his family. The back door was always open and every visitor would meet the smell of freshly-baked queen cakes and feel the warmth in the kitchen. The love-heart-shaped garden in full bloom would greet everybody, the colours of the marigolds, geraniums and roses.

“In later years, more often than not, you’d find Da wandering around the sheds out the back, in the green house, or looking after his garden. His love of the outdoors, growing tomatoes, lettuce, spuds, onions and fetching fresh water from his spring show just how much a man ahead of his time he was … Today, we are envious of those skills that he and Nana honed over the years.

“He was a man of many talents and gifts. His love of animals – just a few of the names of pets we remember: Oscar the pig, dogs like Floss, Trigger, the two Tinies and Mr Toby in later years. He kept cows, chickens, even Shetland ponies he minded for us at one stage – he can thank Georgie for that one.

“He loved Nana Betty and generally did what he was told. Speaking of Mr Toby, many will remember his long walks for years after his heart surgery with the little dog. Jack would go out for a short walk, but it could take him hours as he’d stop for conversations along the way, leading Nana to assume when he’d arrive home that he’d slipped into Carpenter’s.”

Eimear said that Jack had the ability to make every great-grandchild feel like they were the favourite. He would stuff a tenner in their pocket when leaving, winking and warning them to “say nothing” in case their mammy was watching.

Da Jack loved Paupish and recalled fondly when it was like Tramore in the summer. The adventurous boys would dive into the Sally Hole and the girls would lie on the river bank. It was a place where you could wander all day long and hear the squeaks of the go-karts and the prams going by in summer.

“Maireann croi eadrom i bhfad. They say a light heart lives a long time. Da Jack lived to his 90th birthday. He waited until after he marked this milestone before he slipped away. He leaves behind an incredible legacy.

“He will be sadly missed by all of us, especially Nana Betty and his right-hand woman Stephanie, his much-loved children who tenderly cared for him to the very end – Mick, Tom, Marian, John, Liz, Georgie (who was by his side when he passed and gave him a wink), his grandchildren, from Steph the youngest to Sonia the oldest and all of us in between, his great-grandchildren, his sister Molly, friends and everybody who loved him. We hope he’s reunited with his son Maurice now and the late Mickey, Murt, Jimmy and Betty.

“One of the last things he said was ‘look after Nana’. He wouldn’t go to sleep without saying goodnight to Nana.”

Following Mass, Jack was laid to rest in St Mary’s Cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.