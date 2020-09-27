Lucky numbers trounce 3,000/1 odds

By Suzanne Pender

One Carlow resident is toasting a satisfying Lotto win after a small flutter resulted in a chunky five-figure windfall thank to just four lucky numbers.

The anonymous punter placed a €4 accumulator in one of BoyleSports’ Carlow shops on Tuesday afternoon at odds of 3000/1 on four numbers in the teatime 49s draw.

They were left waiting on numbers 1, 17, 34 and 49 all rolling out of the machine but there were scenes of celebration as that’s exactly what happened.

The run of luck allowed them to go back up to the counter and swap their betslip for a stunning €12,004.

Lawrence Lyons, Spokesperson for BoyleSports commented: “Fair play to our Carlow punter who was more than happy to take on 3,000/1 odds for four numbers. It only took €4 to land the big money and we hope the winnings go down well.”