Man, 30s, dies in single-vehicle collision in Wexford

Gardaí attended the scene of a fatal single-vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11:30pm on Saturday at Newtown, Taghmon, Co Wexford.

The driver of the car involved, a man in his early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other occupants in the vehicle.

The road is currently closed for technical examination by Forensic Collision Investigators with local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision or for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the area at this time to make this footage available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 9165200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.