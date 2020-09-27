‘My Childcare Story’ campaign launched by Sinn Féin

By Suzanne Pender

The Sinn Féin spokesperson on children, Kathleen Funchion has this week launched a new campaign for lower childcare fees.

The Carlow/Kilkenny TD has put out a call to parents to fill out her online survey and email their childcare stories, which she will collate in a dossier and present to the government in a bid to highlight the real impact that high childcare costs are having on families.

“Childcare fees are too high and wages are too low. That is the reality that we hear daily from parents and workers in the childcare sector. Despite this, prolonged under investment by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael has led Ireland to sleepwalk into a privately run and expensive system that cripples ordinary working families,” said deputy Funchion

“We know that parents feel let down by the current system. Many women are locked out of the workplace because childcare fees are too high. Our campaign My Childcare Story aims to give voice to those experiences and lay them at the foot of government.

“Covid-19 has presented us with an opportunity to completely overhaul the current childcare system. The reality is there can be no recovery without a childcare system that works for all. That is why the voice of parents is so important – policy-makers must understand the real life implications for getting this wrong,” she said.

Deputy Funchion is urging parents to engage with this campaign and tell us your childcare story by filling in the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/sfchildcarefees or email [email protected]”