Not the funeral my dad would have wanted

In his weekly Nationalist column Michael Godfrey reflects on how the virus has changed everything, including how his family couldn’t give his late father Paddy the send off he would have wanted

By Michael Godfrey

THE manner in which Covid-19 is taking over our lives hit me like a ton of bricks last week. My dad died and we couldn’t have the funeral either he or we, his family, wanted.

I have written before on how families who have lost loved ones through Covid-19 must have felt to be suddenly presented with a sealed coffin without being able to spend time with relatives, hold their hand and, after they had died, meet as a group to celebrate their lives. Thankfully, my dad didn’t die from the virus. He was in his 91st year and his body had simply worn out. He passed away peacefully with my brother beside him at the time.

We were lucky. He gave us all a fright ten days earlier, so the staff and carers at the nursing home made arrangements whereby we could be with him every day for over a week prior to his passing.

How thankful of that time are we now. The previous few months had been hard on my dad. He was used to being taken out several times a week, either back to his own home, out for a drive or over to the Arboretum. Then there were the constant visits to the nursing home itself.

All of that came to a sudden stop in March, and even though he understood the isolation was necessary, he missed seeing us and we certainly missed being able to see him. Even though as a younger man he was great at keeping up with the latest technology, the idea of a Zoom meeting was a little more than he could handle at almost 91 years of age.

Now that he is no longer with us, we have already come to cherish the time we had with him during his last week. It undid the feeling of isolation he had and allowed us the time to talk, walk down memory lane or, as in my own case, sing a few songs with him up to a couple of hours before he died.

His actual funeral was not what we would have liked. He was a larger-than-life character who had told my brother and I that when he died, he wanted his life to be celebrated – gather the clan for a meal and exchange stories, laugh and even cry a little. That is the way we Irish mourn the death of a loved one. Sadly, we didn’t get to do that last week, just like thousands of other families mourning loved ones. We had to adhere to the guidelines and as a consequence even some people who did attend his burial didn’t even know if they should come up to us to offer their condolences.

The whole experience was surreal, to say the least. It is only now that I can begin to imagine the shock, sorrow and, yes, anger that some people must have felt when their loved ones died from Covid-19.

When lockdown was first introduced there was a real sense of togetherness – we were all in it together. But like so many other things in life, people grow weary of the same old message being hammered out day in, day out.

There is no doubt that people are sick to the teeth of having to curtail their movements, social distance and practically lead a life of isolation. We all want our old lives back. I would have loved to have given and received a few hugs from people last week, but if we don’t self-isolate, my dad’s funeral will become the new normal and, trust me, you do not want that.