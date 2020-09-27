Taoiseach calls for united response to pandemic at UN General Assembly

The Taoiseach says we must continue to support an effective, coherent, multilateral response to Covid-19.

Micheál Martin says the guidance and global coordination efforts by the World Health Organisation (WHO) have been crucial.

Last night he addressed the 75th annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The Taoiseach also says Ireland will continue to honour its peacekeeping duties.

Mr Martin said: “Ireland has a long-standing and proud record of continuous service on United Nations peacekeeping operations. As a member of the council, we will take a keen interest in shaping the mandates under which United Nations peace keepers serve. We want to change aspects of peacekeeping for the better, for both peace keepers and host communities.”