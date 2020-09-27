What’s planned for your area

CARLOW County Council received seven planning applications between 11-18 September.

Bagenalstown: Celtic Social Housing Capital Ltd wish to develop the former Manor House pub, including the demolition of existing beer garden structure and roof to the rear of the existing public house, change of use from the existing public house and ancillary uses at ground and first-floor to five apartments, consisting of four one-bed units and one two-bed unit at Market Square, Bagenalstown.

Lidl Ireland GmbH wish to complete the construction of the permitted development granted by An Bord Pleanála, subject to an amendment to increase the trading hours of the supermarket and coffee shop as follows: 8am to 10pm Monday to Saturday (one extra hour in the morning and evening compared with that granted by An Bord Pleanála); and 9am to 9pm on Sundays and bank holidays (no change) at Royal Oak Road, Moneybeg, Bagenalstown.

Borris: Damien Whitford and Noelle Ryan to construct a new two-storey extension to a dwelling house and a new agricultural shed at Ballinagree, Borris.

Brendan Kavanagh Furniture Ltd to retain excavation to rear of existing buildings and commercial building for the manufacture of furniture at Ballyroughan, Borris.

Carlow: Abdolmajid Najafi to retain single-storey extension as constructed to the rear of existing dental/medical office at Tullow Street, Carlow.

Graiguecullen: Katie Haughney wishes to construct a one and half-style extension to the rear of the dwelling in addition to two no-roof windows at Sleaty Street, Graiguecullen.

Tullow: Thomas Dunne wishes to construct a dwelling incorporating a garage at Rathmore, Tullow.