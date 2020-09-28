Ballyconnell ICA take to the highways on their trusty steel steeds!

ICA ladies get on their bikes!

By Elizabeth Lee

BALLYCONNELL ICA members and their friends enjoyed a beautiful autumnal day for their recent bike week event.

It was a lovely community event for the cyclists of all ages and abilities. Some of the ladies and gents hadn’t been on a bike since they cycled to school in the 1950s, ’60s, ’70s or ’80s, while nowadays children also have little opportunity to cycle. The women cycled, stopped for breaks, chatted and agreed that it would be lovely to work on making the local roads safer to encourage cyclists.

The ICA will now take the lead in this small community to promote cycling and aim to get a safer roads network. They also vowed that their recent outing would be the first of many in the weeks to come, so keep an eye out for their hi-viz vests on the country roads around Ballyconnell.