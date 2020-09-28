Body-builder spared sentence for supplying banned steroid

By Tom Tuite

A Dublin body-builder has been spared a sentence and a criminal conviction because of health problems after he admitted illegally supplying steroids and other medication.

Peter Gibson, 51, with an address at Newcastle Road, The Grange, Lucan, Co. Dublin admitted unlawfully supplying or placing on the market steroids, slimming products and erectile dysfunction medicine. He also pleaded guilty to impeding the investigation.

The Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA) carried out surveillance followed by a search at his home, Dublin District Court heard.

Earlier, Judge Anthony Halpin had asked for the Probation Service to assess Gibson’s suitability for 140 hours’ community service in lieu of a four-month sentence.

However, he noted on Monday that the accused could not do community service because of on-going health problems.

He was left in a difficult position and it was a serious case, but it was unfair Gibson could not do community service, he said.

Finalising the case, he said he was giving Gibson a chance as he applied the Probation of Offenders Act.

Stash

HPRA enforcement officer Alan Smullen had told the court that 2,487 tablets, 250 vials, 467 capsules and 28 sachets were recovered at Gibson’s rented apartment on October 25th, 2018.

The value of the products seized was estimated to be €7,300, he said.

Gibson pleaded guilty to seven charges while a further five were withdrawn.

Prosecuting solicitor Ronan O’Neill had said the case involved keeping for supply and unlawfully placing the products on the market. He also provided the court with an expert report on risks associated.

The offences were contrary to the Irish Medicines Board Act.

HPRA officer Alan Smullen told the court there had been “a lengthy investigation” and surveillance.

Mr Smullen said Gibson was not a medical professional or a pharmacist.

The products carried “significant” health risks to members of the public, the court was told.

The slimming medication had been the subject of a ban by the World Health Organisations 2010 following a number of deaths, the court was told.

The court heard Gibson was unemployed and currently in receipt of Jobseeker’s Allowance.

The offences can carry fines of up to €4,000 per charge as a well as one-year sentence.

The HPRA, formerly known as Irish Medicines Board, is the State agency tasked to protect and enhance public and animal health by regulating medicines, medical devices and other health products.