Dublin City Council expects €9m parking fee loss this year

By Vivienne Clarke

Dublin City Council estimates that it will lose income of €9.3million in 2020 from parking fees and a further €6.2million in 2021 because of the impact of Covid-19.

Chief executive Owen Keegan told RTÉ radio’s Today with Claire Byrne show that the local authority’s revenue stream will be down €40million overall because of Covid-19.

The City Council will be looking to central government for assistance in meeting that loss, but if such funds are not forthcoming it will mean that there will have to be a cut to services.

Mr Keegan said that 85 per cent of the council’s budget is non discretionary and he warned that cuts in the remaining 15 per cent will have an adverse impact and will be disproportionate.

In response to a query from The Irish Times, a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said that the City Council expects a loss of paid parking income of circa of €9.3m in 2020 and €6.2m in 2021 due to the impact of Covid-19.

When asked how much of this loss was due to providing free parking between April and August for health care workers, the spokesperson said it was impossible to estimate how much of the expected loss in 2020 could be attributed “to the decision not to enforce parking restrictions in respect of vehicles owned by health sector workers over the period April to August 2020.”