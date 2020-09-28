Luke Ming Flanagan says his Twitter hacked after skinny dipping tweet

MEP Luke Ming Flanagan has said his Twitter account was hacked following a tweet posted in the early hours of the morning that referenced a former Green Party member skinny dipping.

Mr Flanagan’s account tweeted “Sapirse mchugh photo skinny dipping (sp)” at 2.50 am on Monday morning, with the name of former Green Party candidate Saoirse McHugh misspelled.

The tweet has since been deleted and Mr Flanagan has said he believes his account was “compromised” and has contacted Twitter.

Ms McHugh has since said Mr Flanagan made contact with her to explain what had happened and she accepts his explanation, according to the Irish Examiner.

Mr Flanagan has previously campaigned for Ms McHugh during the general election and tweeted in support of her politics.