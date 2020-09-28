Man’s movements unclear for two months before unexplained death

Gardaí are appealing to the public for information relating to the unexplained death of a 48 year old man who was discovered in the hallway of his apartment complex in February.

John Hannigan was found at approximately 6pm in the hallway of his apartment complex on Grosvenor Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 on February 20th of this year.

Mr Hannigan was taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital where he later passed away.

Following his death, a post-mortem was completed, the results of which gardaí say “are not being released for operational reasons.”

Gardaí have been unable to determine the sole cause of Mr Hannigan’s death due to natural or accidental circumstances, and are continuing to investigate.

Movements

Gardaí have established that Mr Hannigan travelled to Balally, Sandyford, Dublin 18, where he briefly met a family member on January 3rd of this year.

Gardaí have been unable to identify witnesses able to provide an account of his movements from this point until he was discovered in his apartment complex almost two months later on February 20th.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information who has not already come forward to do so.

They are particularly interested in speaking to anyone who may have information on Mr Hannigan’s movements from the New Year period the day of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rathmines Garda Station on 01 666 6700 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.