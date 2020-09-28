New plan for social care infection prevention and control

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has today announced details of an assurance framework to support social care services in ensuring effective infection prevention and control practices are in place.

This framework was developed using the National Standards for Infection Prevention and Control in Community Services (2018). The framework focuses on the national standards, providing a tool to enable providers tailor their approach to meeting national standards effectively in their centre.

It does this by focusing on the critical aspects of care to ensure the efficacy of:

Infection prevention and control governance and management arrangements

Preparedness and contingency plans

Staffing arrangements

The knowledge and confidence of staff in care services in implementing infection prevention and control measures

Audit and review arrangements

Mary Dunnion, HIQA’s chief inspector of social services and director of regulation, said: “By giving providers and their management teams the tools necessary to identify good practice and areas of improvement, they can more easily assess their own levels of compliance with national standards and preparedness for infection outbreaks.

“We developed this in the context of the ongoing public health emergency but this is a living document, with lessons which will have long-term positive implications for infection prevention and control in centres.

”Along with the framework, we have developed a self-assessment tool and quality improvement template for providers to use in conjunction with the framework.”

The ongoing use of this self-assessment tool will support registered providers to identify areas of good practice and any gaps or deficits in their infection prevention and control measures.

The quality improvement template will enable registered providers to set out and update their action plans on how they will address any gaps or deficits in their centre.