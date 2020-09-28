Questions raised as former junior minister appointed head of lobby group

The Standards in Public Office Commission has been asked to investigate the appointment of a former Senator and Junior Minister as head of a lobby group.

Former Junior Minister Michael D’Arcy earlier revealed he was stepping down as a senator to take up the position of chief executive of the Irish Association of Investment Managers (IAIM).

Rise TD Paul Murphy has made an official complaint to SIPO over the issue and says the appointment contravenes the ban on Ministers working as or for lobbyists within 12 months of leaving their elected position.

Mr D’Arcy has insisted he is in full compliance with rules on private sector employment, which apply to former ministers and senior Government officials.

The IAIM said in a statement neither it nor Mr D’Arcy will undertake any lobbying activities in the next 12 months in order to maintain compliance with rules. These rules are designed to prevent a “revolving door” between politics and business.

Labour Finance spokesperson Ged Nash said: “It would be bizarre in the extreme if a body like the IAIM whose sole purpose is lobbying were to voluntarily go into hibernation for nearly a year to facilitate this appointment.

“As the law makes clear former Minister for Financial Services and now former Senator Michael D’Arcy cannot take up a position with the IAIM unless he receives permission from SIPO or neither he nor the IAIM engage in any lobbying of the Department of Finance until 29th June 2021.

“Mr D’Arcy and the IAIM should clarify the matter, and how they will be compliant with the law. If this was an oversight on their part then they should say so.”

Sinn Féin finance spokesman Pearse Doherty tweeted on Monday morning that “the law doesn’t just ban the former minister from lobbying for a year. The law bans him from being employed by a body that engages in lobbying. Law is clear”.