Taoiseach says next two weeks ‘critical’ as each home to receive Covid-19 leaflet

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said that the next two weeks will be “critically important” in curbing the spread of Covid-19 across the country.

Mr Martin was speaking at the launch of a national leaflet drop of the Government’s Living with Covid-19 plan, which will be delivered to every home in the country over the coming days.

Mr Martin called on the people of Ireland, especially younger people, to follow public health guidelines, as today saw a further 390 cases of the virus confirmed.

“The next two weeks are critical and I am calling on everyone to bring extra focus to the task for the next fortnight. This is a dangerous and deadly virus that kills. Many of those that it doesn’t kill, it leaves seriously ill, regardless of age,” Mr Martin said.

Keep it safe and keep it close to hand. This document will keep you fully informed on what any change to your county or city’s risk status will mean for you.

“Every citizen in the country has the power to change the trajectory of this illness. I believe it is very important to ensure that they are as fully informed as possible. That’s one of the reasons why I am pleased to be launching this leaflet.

“With An Post’s help, every home the country will have full visibility of the plan for how we are going to come through this together.

“I would encourage every household to treat this document as they would treat any other important piece of literature that comes into their home.

