Borris crafters combine with Northern group for online lace project

BORRIS Lacemakers are making threads that bind us all with a cross-border lace project.

The Co Carlow group are working with the South Armagh Lace Collective to create online collaborative art and lace projects.

This partnership, called ‘Common Threads’, will create links between the two areas by binding the passion which both areas have for their unique lace making.

The project will use innovative methods to celebrate, share and enhance the cultural heritage and artistic value of the lace techniques.

Speaking about the initiative, Brigid O’Regan from Borris Lacemakers said: “The partnership members share a common aim ‒ to collaborate with local communities to restore their historical lace craft to ensure that it remains part of our local and national heritage.”

Rosie Finnegan Bell from the South Armagh Lace Collective reflects: “Both lace making styles (Borris Lace and Carrickmacross Lace) are a distinctive style of lace making unique to their areas, which is rooted in its history and cultural heritage.”

The two groups are hard at work creating their collaborative creative pieces, which will be displayed in the local area in the coming months. The groups are also working on film and audio stories around the making of the lace and its social history. When finished, the films will be shared on Borris Lacemakers’ Facebook page and the South Armagh Lace Collective’s website.

The lace tradition in Borris and Armagh is a product that evolved along with the history of both areas. Its presence as an art showcases a deep cultural tradition. This can be seen through Borris House holding one of the largest collection of original Irish lace in its place of origin and the creation of the ***Threads that bind us*** film by the South Armagh Lace Collective. To find out more, visit facebook.com/borrislace.

Funding for the Common Threads project is provided by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht’s Co-operation with the Northern Ireland Funding Scheme, which was sought by Newry Mourne and Down District Council in partnership with both lace groups.