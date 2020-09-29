CAB freeze €138,000 after Kildare raid

Tuesday, September 29, 2020

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) froze €138,511 in three bank accounts following a raid in Newbridge, Co Kildare today.

The operation included searches of four residential addresses and one professional premises.

The search operation was conducted by CAB personnel assisted by the ASU, Kildare Divisional Detective Units and the Customs Dog Unit. Along with the frozen funds, €3,500 in cash was also seized.

This morning’s search operation targeted assets linked to a gang involved in guttering installation and roofing repairs primarily in the greater Dublin area. The individuals concerned target the vulnerable and the elderly. Today marks a significant development in the on-going Criminal Assets Bureau investigation.

Previous to today’s search, €103,852 in cash had been seized as part of this investigation.

