Charity helped record number of families avoid homelessness in 2019

A housing charity helped a record 1,790 households to avoid or leave homelessness last year.

Focus Ireland helped 810 families, with children, to leave homelessness during 2019.

According to its annual report, that represents an increase of 62 per cent from 2018.

Focus Ireland’s Conor Culkin says the problem must not get worse this winter.

Mr Culkin said: “As the country learns to live with the Covid-19 crisis, we must make sure that homelessness does not become part of the new normal. The message to end homelessness and try to help as many people as possible in finding a home must not be lost, despite the Covid-19 crisis.”