Coronavirus: one new death and 363 new cases in the Republic

By Sarah Mooney

There has been one new death and 363 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the Republic, according to the Department of Health.

Of the cases notified today, almost two thirds are under 45 years of age. Just under half are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case, while 58 cases have been identified as community transmission.

154 of today’s cases are located in Dublin, with another 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, nine in Limerick, six in Clare, five in Mayo, five in Tipperary and the remaining 29 cases spread across nine other counties.

It comes as Northern Ireland registered a record number of Covid-19 cases, with 320 people testing positive for the disease there in the past 24 hours. No more deaths were recorded in the region, with the toll remaining at 578.

1,702 cases were recorded in the region within the last seven days – 15 per cent of all the North’s total cases over the course of the pandemic.

Daily round-up

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the worldwide death toll from the virus passed the one million mark.

It came as footage of hundreds of people gathering in Galway city went viral amid rising Covid-19 cases in the county, in scenes that have been labelled “simply unacceptable”.

Only six counties have seen a decrease in their number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 over the past two weeks, according to the latest county-by-county data from the Health Protection and Surveillance Centre.

Meanwhile, HSE chief Paul Reid warned today that Ireland should plan for subsequent waves of the pandemic and said he expected the cost of the test and trace system to reach €450 million by the end of this year.

Ireland’s Covid tracker app is also set to be linked to Germany and Italy’s versions of the app within weeks, in order to allow for easier travel in the EU during the pandemic.