Deaths and funeral details

Joe WALSH

Lower Rossmore, Carlow

Joe Walsh of Lower Rossmore, Killeshin, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on 27 September, 2020, at his home.

Cherished brother of Jerry, Kathleen and the late Pat, Michael, Jimmy, John, Mai and Chrissie.

He will be sadly missed by his loving brother, sister, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am in The Church of the Holy Cross, Killeshin, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Delma HYLAND (née Fenelon)

Quinnagh and formerly of 12 Little Barrack Street, Carlow Town, Carlow

Delma died 28 September 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of Catherine and staff of Hillview Nursing Home. Beloved wife of the late Denis and predeceased by her baby daughter Denise; much loved mother of Mike, Liza, Jim, Sinead and Donncha. Sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, sister Margaret, grandchildren Denise, Micheál, Aoibheann, Finbar, Ella, Shannon, Luke, Alex and Jamie, great-grandson Joseph, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday morning at 11.15am for family and close friends in The Cathedral of the Assumption followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow. The Mass may be viewed on the parish webcam with the following link on the Cathedral Parish website (www.carlowcathedral.ie/webcam/).

Kathleen Murphy (née Kearney)

Evergreen Lodge, Fenagh, Carlow

Katheen, peacefully, at her home, 27 September. Beloved wife of the late Willie (Billy), predeceased by her brother Simon, sisters Margaret Mary and Lil, son-in-law Garry. Kathleen, much loved mother of Ned, Mary, Olive, Claire, Liam, Ann, Paul, Tom & Catriona. Deeply regretted by her loving family, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law Jimmy, Michael, Sandra, Michael, Jola and Paul, her adored grandchildren, brothers Seamus, Eamon, Donnacha, Patsy and Tom, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, cousins and her many friends.

Reposing at her home on Monday from 4pm, concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday evening arriving in Saint Patrick’s Church, Newtown at 7pm. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.