Graigue kids enjoyed ice-cream in the sun

SUNSHINE and ice-cream were the order of the day at Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre recently as the children enjoyed their delicious treat while also helping a very worthy cause. The centre hosted an ‘Ice-Cream Funday’ in aid of Down Syndrome Ireland with yummy ice-creams for all and families very kindly making a donation.

“Because of Covid this year, we had to change things slightly, but the children still got to enjoy their ice-creams with sprinkles and syrup outside in the garden in the sunshine, in their own pods … they loved it,” enthused Deirdre Kennedy of Graiguecullen Parish Childcare Centre. “All the parents sent in a small donation in an envelope and we made €300, which was great.”

Deirdre explained that the proceeds from this year’s Ice-Cream Funday will go to the very successful See and Learn package for preschools, an educational programme which supports language development for children with Down Syndrome.

“All the staff here have been trained in See and Learn and it has been very successful,” added Deirdre.