HSE considering feedback following removal of ‘woman’ from CervicalCheck information leaflets

The HSE has said they are considering feedback regarding language used on information leaflets for CervicalCheck.

The information relates to HPV cervical screening and who should go for screening.

The HSE said: “The programme is considering all feedback in relation to the use of the word ‘woman’ in its literature and has committed to reviewing the language in the coming months.”

The HSE had decided to remove the word ‘woman’ from information about cervical cancer to replace it with ‘people with a cervix’.

The removal of ‘woman’ from the information leaflets and website was discussed at length on RTÉ Radio’s Liveline show, with some callers arguing that people or who may not speak English as a first language might misunderstand the information and therefore not go for screening.

However, following the discussion the HSE defended the removal of the word saying the aim was to make the programme accessible and inclusive of everyone in the population and to reduce health inequalities where possible.

The HSE has now added that as part of the transition to the HPV cervical screening programme, their communication working group planned to meet with participants, healthcare professionals and advocacy groups to assess the new programme information.