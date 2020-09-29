Hundreds gather in Galway city as Level Three threat looms

Footage of hundreds of people gathering in Galway city has gone viral amid rising Covid-19 cases in the county.

Galway is one of the counties being closely monitored by NPHET with a decision on whether it will be moved to Level Three restrictions likely to be made by the end of the week.

Hundreds of people gathered in the Shop Street and Spanish Arch areas of the city last night to socialise in scenes that local Fianna Fáil Senator Ollie Crowe labelled “simple unacceptable”.

Alongside footage from the gathering last night, Mr Crowe wrote: “Have sympathy for those entering college for first time during Covid but these scenes are simply unacceptable, particularly with recent growth in Galway cases. Have contacted Millstreet Gardai & written to NUIG President though I fear damage may be done.”

Local Fine Gael Councillor Eddie Hoare said numbers will “inevitably rise”, adding that he expects Level Three restrictions to be introduced in Galway before the end of the week.

In a statement issued to BreakingNews.ie, a Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí attended the scene of a gathering of people that occurred in the Galway city area on 28/09/2020 at approximately 10pm. The crowd was dispersed without incident and Gardaí advised people present of the relevant health guidelines in place.

“Gardaí are not investigating breaches of Public Health Regulations by those in attendance.”

The spokesperson added: “There are no penal regulations in respect of social distancing, wearing of masks in public area. An Garda Síochána has no statutory powers under ‘Covid Regulations’ to prevent these gatherings taking place.

“In respect of regulations which are not declared to be Penal Regulations under the Health Act 1947 as amended, An Garda Síochána adopt the approach of the three E’s which will see Gardaí engage, educate and encourage, only.”

The news comes after acting chief medical officer Dr Ronan Glynn said he was keeping a close eye on Cork and Galway.

Dr Glynn said one in five cases in Cork in the last two weeks were linked to pubs and restaurants while a large cluster in Galway has been traced back to a house party.

He said: “Unfortunately we’re seeing particularly fast increasing incidence [of Covid-19 infection] in a number of counties. I want to highlight Cork and Galway, which we’ve been doing now for about a week, but also Monaghan and Roscommon, because their overall population sizes are lower, their incidences can rise very quickly with a relatively small number of cases but that said, they do stand out for the speed of which the situation there is deteriorating.”

390 additional Covid-19 cases were confirmed in the Republic of Ireland yesterday.

209 of yesterday’s cases were located in Dublin, 27 in Cork, 22 in Donegal, 21 in Galway, 14 in Kildare, 14 in Monaghan, seven in Roscommon, seven in Tipperary, seven in Waterford, seven in Wexford, six in Limerick, six in Longford, five in Laois, five in Meath, five in Offaly, five in Sligo, with the remaining 23 cases spread across eight other counties.