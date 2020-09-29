Met Éireann warns of flooding risk as rain warning in place for 11 counties

  • Home >
Tuesday, September 29, 2020

A status yellow rainfall warning is in effect 11 counties across the country.

The warning covers Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

Met Éireann says up to 40 millimetres of rain is expected to fall and there will be a risk of localised flooding.

The alert was put in place from 4pm today and will remain until 12pm tomorrow.

The alert had originally been issued for just Wicklow, Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, before the remaining four counties were added earlier today.

