No hike in property tax for Co Carlow

LOCAL property tax (LPT) will remain at 2020 rates for Co Carlow householders in 2021 despite dire warnings of a €4.8m deficit in the council coffers leading to potential cuts in services.

Yesterday Carlow County Council convened in Visual to discuss the adjusting of LPT for 2021, a terse meeting set against a backdrop of the challenging impact of Covid-19. Chief executive Kathleen Holohan sought a 15% increase in LPT for 2021, pointing out that based on the information available and an analysis of information, the draft budget would see a shortfall of €4.8m.

It is predicted the council will see a shortfall of €3.2m in rates income, and while a rates waiver had been granted for six months of 2020, to date there has been no indication of a government waiver for the remaining six months of this year.

“With this in mind we are considering an upward adjustment of 15% in local property tax to enable in some way to mitigate cuts to services in 2021,” stated Ms Holohan.

Director of finance Pat Delaney said that it was “incumbent on each local authority to maximise their own sources of income”, adding that the economic challenges of Covid-19 had had an “unprecedented impact on the council’s finances”.

Cllr Fintan Phelan stated that while the executive had asked for the maximum increase, given how people are struggling while dealing with the pandemic, the feeling among the council’s controlling group of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael was that “we can’t ask people to pay more”.

Cllr Phelan proposed that the rate remain unchanged from the 2020 rate and also be “ringfenced for community services and supports”. This proposal was seconded by cllr Michael Doran.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace called on the government to “make up any shortfall” experienced by Carlow County Council. She urged the executive to “fight for Carlow”, adding that there was “no excuse for Carlow to be suffering in terms of services”. Cllr Wallace then called for a 15% reduction in LPT.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue said that this proposal would result in €600,000 less income for the council and called on cllr Wallace to point out where those cuts in services could be made.

Cllr John Cassin called for deputy Jennifer Murnane O’Connor to “follow through on her election promises to put Carlow first” and fight at government level to secure extra funding for Carlow. He also suggested that the LPT remaining at 2020 levels actually amounted to a 5% increase from the base rate, given that there had been a 5% increase last year.

Cllr William Paton described the level of funding that Carlow receives from central government as “irrational and unfair”. He, too, demanded all four government TDs to take a stand and deliver for Carlow. “Get the extra funding this council needs,” he said.

Cllr Andrea Dalton called it “reckless and populist” to call for a 15% reduction yet right throughout the year come to council with motions and proposals which incurred further council costs. “We have to get real and be responsible about this,” cllr Dalton stated.

“I wouldn’t take lectures about financial responsibility from the same people who destroyed this country,” retorted cllr Wallace.

A roll-call vote saw 13 members from the council’s controlling group of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, along with Independent Charlie Murphy, in favour of LPT remaining at 2020 levels.

Five voted against – cllrs Willie Quinn and William Paton of Labour, Independent John Cassin, Andy Gladney of Sinn Féin and People Before Profit’s cllr Adrienne Wallace.