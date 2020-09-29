Online support for Positive Ageing Week

By Elizabeth Lee

THE HSE/South East Community Healthcare is joining with the local authorities and the five Older Persons Councils across counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford to present an online platform of information events for Positive Ageing Week, which is running until Friday.

The groups came together for a regional event to share positive aging experiences last week in Kilkenny, but coronavirus-related restrictions necessitated a reimaging of this year’s event.

Positive Ageing Week is an Age Action Ireland initiative and the focus is on community-based events organised by groups and individuals throughout Ireland and national events organised by Age Action and its partners. The International Day of Older Persons is observed on 1 October and the theme for this year is to “celebrate the older person in our lives and the contribution they make to our families and our communities”.

Filmed by videographer Dominque Davoust and compèred by Sue Anne O’Donnell, people can participate in this online platform of the 2020 events, which are themed to encompass health and wellbeing, information and culture and diversity by registering at https://www.tipperarycoco.ie/community-and-economic-development/positive-ageing-week-2020. The content will be screened via Zoom (to downloaded to a device, see www.zoom.us/download).

A different guest will feature each day (at 10.30am for health and wellbeing, 1.30pm for information, and 3.30pm for culture and diversity) and all of the content showcased during Positive Ageing Week 2020 will be available after Tuesday 6 October on the websites of Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford councils.