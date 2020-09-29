Students use Rag Week cash for life-saving device on Tullow Street

By Suzanne Pender

A FUN-FILLED week for students can also reap benefits for the local community, with the proceeds of this year’s RAG week now potentially saving a life.

Funds raised during IT Carlow’s Student Union’s (ITCSU) Raise and Give Week (RAG week) successfully resulted in a much-needed defibrillator being installed on Tullow Street, Carlow this week.

The donation was made by the students to Carlow Town First Responders, who in turn purchased the defibrillator and placed the life-saving equipment outside Dinn Rí. With the support of the management of Dinn Rí, this very central location will benefit all in the area.

Carlow Town First Responders honoured ITCSU by placing a plaque above the defibrillator, acknowledging the students’ generous donation.

ITCSU president Thomas Drury and vice-president for entertainment and communications Michael Cahill accepted the award on behalf of the students’ union.

They spoke of the emphasis within the union of being very much part of the Carlow community and the importance of giving to worthy causes within the locality.