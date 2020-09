The damage to the house cause by the fire could be seen from the outside. Image: Kevin McAuley.

A 12-year-old girl has died following a house fire in Ballymena, Co Antrim.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) confirmed it was called to a house at Staffa Drive in Ballykeel just before 6pm this evening, according to the BBC.

Members of the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the blaze, with PSNI officers also at the scene.

One person has reportedly been taken to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment.

More to follow…