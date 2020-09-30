Carlow has lowest rate of Covid-19 in Ireland

Co Carlow has gone three days without a new Covid-19 case. As national Covid-19 figures continue to provide worrying reading with several counties at risk of further lockdown restrictions, the Carlow outlook is far more positive.

Carlow has the lowest rate of Covid-19 cases per 100,000 in Ireland over the last seven days.

While there have been 23 new cases in Carlow in the last two weeks, there have been just five cases in the last seven days.

There have been 281 cumulative cases of Covid-19 in Carlow.

On Monday evening, a further 363 cases were announced nationally while one further death was reported.

154 cases are in Dublin, 40 in Cork, 23 in Donegal, 16 in Wexford, 15 in Roscommon, 14 in Galway, 14 in Monaghan, 11 in Kildare, 11 in Meath, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 6 in Clare, 5 in Mayo, 5 in Tipperary with the remaining 29 cases in 9 counties.

172 are men /191 are women

64% are under 45 years of age

47% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

58 cases have been identified as community transmission

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“If you start to experience symptoms, stay at home and contact your GP to assess your need for a Coivd-19 test as soon as possible. If you have been informed that you are a close contact of someone who has the illness, please don’t meet up with other people, including your family or friends, don’t go to work or college, don’t play sport, and avail of a test when it is offered. I know that these are difficult choices for people to make, but each individual effort will make a significant impact on the spread of this disease and, ultimately, on the numbers of deaths that we can prevent this winter.”